Referees considering strike action following attack and concerning rhetoric

The Spanish referees are considering halting La Liga as they see themselves come under not only public pressure but in the way of physical danger.

As per Cadena Cope, referee Antonio Pozo was assaulted after an under-19s game between Polillas and Calavera, the former losing 3-0. After the match, various people, including the father of one of the players waited outside the ground for Pozo, attacking him and causing various wounds as he received a number of blows on the ground.

The RFEF came out and condemned the action, calling on ‘various campaigns’ and the climate of hostility to be halted, with the implication being that the public discourse on referees contributed to the action.

Just a day later, Valencia General Director Javier Solis went on a fiery rant about his side’s treatment against Sevilla, which may well see him punished with a fine. The Anti-Violence Committee are keen for club figures to take more responsibility.

Seemingly the Federation referees are considering striking as a result of that climate and hostility, which would bring La Liga grinding to a halt. A decision is set to be made today.

While the standard of refereeing can certainly be improved in Spain, ultimately they are exposed figures in Spain, who are susceptible not just to insults on the pitch, as would have been the case two decades ago, but now also online and in their personal lives. It is hardly surprising that this attack, combined with the way referees are talked about in Spain, have led them to consider taking action.