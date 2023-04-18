Real Madrid through to Champions League semi-finals after textbook victory over Chelsea

As is traditional for Real Madrid in recent years, they are through to the semi-finals of the Champions League. They defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge, which confirmed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

It wasn’t comfortable at all for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. N’Golo Kante had a chance to give Chelsea the lead, while Marc Cucurella had a golden opportunity to open the scoring, but Thibaut Courtois pulled off an excellent save.

The hosts were made to pay in the second half, as Rodrygo opened the scoring on the hour mark by capping off an incisive counterattack. Eder Militao releases the Brazilian, who cutback reached Vinicius Junior, and the ball was returned to Rodrygo who found the back of the net.

Rodrygo got his and Real Madrid’s second with 10 minutes remaining. It was another brilliant team goal, as Vinicius played in Federico Valverde, whose cutback allowed Rodrygo to finish into an empty net.

Real Madrid saw out the remainder of the game, and their attention will now turn to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

The Premier League champions are 3-0 up from the first leg, with the second leg taking place on Wednesday in Munich.