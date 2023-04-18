Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund begin talks over Jude Bellingham deal

Real Madrid’s interest in Jude Bellingham is common knowledge at this stage, with their intention being to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder this summer. However, with Manchester City also interested, their pursuit will be far from easy.

Real Madrid have been unimpressed by Dortmund’s valuation of Bellingham, which is believed to be in the region of €150m. That figure is considered to be far too much for club officials at Los Blancos, but they appear to have worked out a way to reduce the cost.

According to Cadena SER (via MD), Real Madrid are willing to include Brahim Diaz in a player-plus-cash deal for Bellingham, which Dortmund are reportedly open to. Talks between the two clubs have opened over the possible inclusion of Brahim..

Brahim is currently on loan at AC Milan, who want to keep him on a permanent basis. However, they are unwilling to pay his buy clause, and this could allow Real Madrid to use him in the Bellingham deal.

The Bellingham transfer saga will continue to roll on until the summer transfer window, where Real Madrid will hope to finally secure the signature of their top target.