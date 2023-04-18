Osasuna looking to repeat Ez Abde trick by signing another Barcelona youngster this summer

Ez Abde has been an excellent signing for Osasuna this season. The 21-year-old has five goals and two assists, although his general play has been the reason for his success at Los Rojillos.

Unfortunately for Osasuna, this will likely be Abde’s only season at the club, with a return to Barcelona in the summer increasingly likely. Despite this, they could look to repeat the move using another youngster from the La Liga leaders: Estanis Pedrola.

Pedrola has been on the cusp of the first team in recent weeks, and with Abde returning, they may decide to send him on loan next season, in order for him to receive regular first team football.

Given Abde’s success, Osasuna could be a likely destination, and MD report that Jagoba Arrasate’s side are interested in signing the 19-year-old on loan.

It is a move that makes sense for all parties. Pedrola gets game time, which Barcelona want, and Osasuna replace Abde without paying a significant fee. It now remains to be seen whether the deal comes off.