Inter chief confirms meeting with Barcelona to discuss transfers

Barcelona and Inter have met to discuss potential deals between the two this summer, as both look to strengthen without spending too heavily.

Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio was seen at the Barcelona sports complex last week, meeting presumably with his Barcelona counterparts, Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany.

Speaking to DAZN, via MD, Inter CEO ‘Beppe’ Marotta confirmed that Ausilio had gone to Barcelona to talk shop.

The purpose of the meeting was “to create the base for next season”, but dismissed it somewhat too, as “nothing extraordinary.”

Marotta continued to say that it was just a part of Ausilio’s job.

“Piero Ausilio’s activity is to have contacts and travel, it is part of the normal activities of a sports director. It is good that there are conversations to take ideas and create the base for the next season. There is nothing extraordinary, it is something that Piero knows do with a lot of experience.”

Barcelona and Inter have been linked primarily with doing business for two players in particular. Some have wondered if the Blaugrana might try to take advantage of the interest in Franck Kessie this summer, despite consistent assertions that he will remain at the club. Making a large financial gain on Kessie seems more likely to come via the Premier League though.

Conversely Marcelo Brozovic is thought to be someone of interest to Barcelona, the idea being that he could perhaps provide an alternative to Sergio Busquets in the pivot role.