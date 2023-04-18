Gerard Deulofeu explains how close friendship with Marcos Llorente turned life around

Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu has opened up on his close friendship with Marcos Llorente, explaining that the Atletico Madrid star helped to turn his life around.

The Udinese striker was in the best form of his life before a knee injury that required surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Deulofeu has taken the opportunity to recover from that injury in Madrid.

Speaking to Relevo, the former Barcelona starlet detailed how Llorente’s professionalism and attitude changed the course of his life.

“Marcos has marked a turning point in my life. I thank him whenever I can because my change towards that lifestyle has a lot to do with him, with the values ​​he has. I admire him so much… I have a relationship so so beautiful with him that it is a friendship that I’ve almost never enjoyed anything like it in my life.”

The two met on under-21 duty for Spain some years ago, and have grown closer as friends since. Deulofeu’s presence in Madrid has allowed the two to spend time together, with Llorente visiting him often.

“You know perfectly what Marcos is, what his values ​​are, and he has entrusted them to me, he has transmitted them to me. He is that person who guides you, who excites you, he communicates with you. That is Marcos for me, a wonderful boy. Being in Madrid we have been able to see each other every week. He pushes me forward. He has moments where he gives me the appropriate and correct phrases to move forward.”

Deulofeu, 29, was being touted for a Spain recall before his injury, having been Udinese’s star in attack this season.

This is a second case of footballing frienship that Relevo have reported on of late, previously detailing the bond between Borja Iglesias, Aitor Ruibal and Hector Bellerin at Real Betis, which has changed all three of them.