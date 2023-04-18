Fabrizio Romano reveals next Valencia star out of the door with Premier League sides watching

The focus at Valencia is firmly on the immediate future of the club, as they try desperately to escabe relegation in the remaining nine games of the season. Los Che now have a culture of making at least one sizable sale per year though, and already there is speculation on whom that might be.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed to Caught Offside that perhaps the most likely to depart is Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has caught the eye since coming into the side last season.

“Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to leave Valencia in any case at the end of the season despite only recently signing a contract extension. I’m told that both Chelsea and Tottenham are just monitoring his development, while Leicester City met with his agent ten days ago.”

Mamardashvili signed a contract extension until 2027 within the last year, but that tends to mean little, as Romano points out on his substack.

Already there is talk of how they would substitute the 22-year-old, and Gol Digital say that it is likely to be another cut-price solution. Vicent Abril is just 18 years of age, but has been impressing with the under-19 team this season. He as a fixture in Spain’s youth categories and is seen as one of the brightest talents at Paterna.