Carlo Ancelotti confirms another injury blow for key defender as Real Madrid reach Champions League semi-finals

For the 32nd time in their history, Real Madrid will contest a Champions League semi-final. Chelsea were defeated 2-0 on Tuesday night, which secured a 4-0 victory on aggregate.

It was far from easy for Real Madrid at times, but like champions, they battled through, and Rodrygo’s second half double ensured that they will face either Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the last four.

Carlo Ancelotti knew his side would be up against it at Stamford Bridge, but speaking to Movistar+ (via Marca), he was pleased with how they played.

“It was known that we had to suffer in this type of game. They have tried everything. They have created problems for us especially on the left side, then we have fixed it. It was a complete game, it’s normal to suffer. We had a very solid level in defence and it’s a well-deserved victory.”

Both David Alaba and Karim Benzema were taken off with knocks. Ancelotti confirmed that Alaba has suffered another hamstring injury, while Benzema’s was less serious.

“Alaba has had a problem, his hamstring was tight and we had made the change at the end of the first half. Karim had a blow, a stomp on his foot, it started to bother him at the end and we changed him.”

Real Madrid will be targeting yet another Champions League title this season, the 15th in their history, and they are certainly well-placed to achieve it.

