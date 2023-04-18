Barcelona’s pursuit of South American wonderkid moves forward after meeting with player’s agent

Barcelona scouts are well aware of the talent that currently exists in South America. Vitor Roque is their top target in the region, although their pursuit of his signature is not in a great position at the moment.

Another player Barcelona have their eye on is Fabricio Diaz. Like Roque, he starred at the U20 Sudamericano earlier this year, as he helped Uruguay come without one victory of winning the tournament in Ecuador.

According to Sport, Diaz’s agent met with Barcelona officials with week, as talks progress over a possible move for the 20-year-old, who currently plays for Liverpool FC Montevideo in his homeland. The price for Diaz is expected to be in the region of €6m.

Diaz is a natural pivot, as with just Sergio Busquets being that in the current first team squad, he could be brought in to be a successor for the Barcelona club captain.

However, much will depend on whether a deal can be afforded, due to the Blaugrana’s precarious financial situation.

