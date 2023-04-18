Barcelona satisfied with Joan Laporta explanations over El Caso Negreira

Barcelona are reportedly content with how their first public addressing of El Caso Negreira on an institutional level. While Laporta had made short affirmations of innocence, Laporta’s press conference on Monday was the first time the relationship between Barcelona and Enriquez Negreira had been addresed publicly.

According to Cadena Cope, Barcelona directors internally said that Laporta defended the club ‘very well’. They feel he showed that the reports from Javier Enriquez Romero were evidence of their innocence. They also feel at this point that there will be no legal repercussions off the back of it.

Aside from the fallout over his comments regarding Real Madrid, this has contrasted the reaction in the Spanish and Catalan media. Many feel that Laporta failed to clear up many of the issues, and were confused by the fact that Laporta could see no ethical conflict of interests in paying the company of the former Vice-President of Referees, Enriquez Negreira.