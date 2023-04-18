Barcelona President Joan Laporta to face La Liga clubs and Javier Tebas

Barcelona President Joan Laporta will come face to face with the club’s accusers on Wednesday, as he looks set to attend La Liga’s extraordinary assembly.

The clubs will meet to discuss a number of issues, not least refereeing, but El Caso Negreira is set to dominate the agenda, with all of the La Liga clubs set to hear first-hand Laporta’s explanations over the matter. That will include President Javier Tebas, who has been waging a public war words on Laporta as of late.

“I am going to go to the league assembly on Wednesday to, if they give me the opportunity, explain to them what this is about,” Laporta confirmed yesterday.

“Few words should be enough. I am not surprised by the attitude of the president of the League given his obsession with Barca. I hope they let me explain why, I insist, no crime has been committed.”

Earlier Laporta had gone after Tebas, accusing him of being part of the campaign to paint Barcelona as guilty.

“We are witnessing a Solomonic trial in which there are people who try to harm those of us who have not bowed to their requests and wishes. This is intolerable. I want to point out, specifically, the president of the Professional Football League, Javier Tebas.”

“With his constant accusations, he has fueled the controversy and has provided false documentation to the Prosecutor’s Office. I ask him to stop his verbal incontinence because he does not do the institution he represents any favours.”

“He is validating information that is false: he has even said that there is no report. The president of the Federation, for example, has not joined this lynching. Neither has the CSD. I appreciate your positions.”

Laporta returned to the attack later on during the questions section of the press conference.

“I would have liked the president of La Liga to have called us before making a judgement. We have found ourselves against a fireman with the attitude of an arsonist. Neither he nor any other club president has called us.”

Tebas has been regular in his demands for Laporta to explain the Caso Negreira, often responding to him via sociall media. Curiously, Tebas did not opine on the press conference at all on Monday, but will have the chance to do so on Wednesday to Laporta’s face.