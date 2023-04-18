Barcelona make decision on future of Ez Abde amid Premier League interest in youngster

After making just 11 appearances last season, Ez Abde’s Barcelona career threatened to stagnate. However, after a very successful loan spell at Osasuna this campaign, the 21-year-old is back among the thoughts at the Blaugrana.

Abde has five goals and two assists at Los Rojillos this season, although his general play is the reason that his stock has risen so much. Barcelona have taken note, and according to MD, they intend to keep him in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad next season, unless they receive a very good offer.

Abde has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and his agent was spotted in England last week. Despite this, his most likely destination this summer appears to be Barcelona.

Abde could look to take advantage of Barcelona’s lack of options at left wing. Currently Ansu Fati is the only natural in the position, which has often meant that Xavi has utilised a four midfielder system.