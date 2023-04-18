Barcelona could pursue ‘astronomical’ figures for damages against journalists

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been strong in his statements that he will defend the club to the very end. On Monday, he confirmed that they would not be afraid to pursue financial rertribution against media that the club believed had slandered the club in their reporting of the Negreira case.

During his main speech, before taking questions, Laporta said that he would defend the name of the club with every last drop they had, and that could mean legal action against those that had defamed the club. He said they would pursue damages for those found in the wrong, and that the ‘figures could be astronomical’.

While taking questions, he was asked specifically how many journalists had been denounced, and whether they would continue to receive submissions from fans of coverage that was defamatory.

“We try to do justice by executing legal actions against all those who damage the honour and reputation of FC Barcelona and its image.”

However he did then soften his stance, perhaps stepping back from the idea that Barcelona would intimidate media out of criticism.

“We are not going after anyone, we just want justice and that’s why we file lawsuits against people who defame the club, not just journalists”

“We have already presented the order of 20 complaints.”

Laporta has been robust in his stance against what he felt was a ‘public lynching’ of the club in the media. He asked for the presumption of innocence until proven guilt to be respected, claiming that no evidence of Barcelona influencing referees had been presented.