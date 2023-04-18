Barcelona at risk of missing out on Vitor Roque as Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Brazilian teenager

Barcelona’s pursuit of Vitor Roque has been well documented. The La Liga leaders have been tracking the Brazilian teenager for much of this season, as they target signing him during his summer’s transfer window.

Roque has been identified as Barcelona’s ideal backup to Robert Lewandowski for next season, with a view to taking over as first choice over the next few seasons.

Roque has made no secret of his interest in joining Barcelona, have confirmed so earlier this year. However, he may not get his wish, as Barcelona stall on negotiations with Athletico Paranaense, with their financial predicament wreaking havoc again.

MD have reported that Chelsea are pressing ahead with plans to sign Roque, as they look to securing the 18-year-old’s services, for next season onwards, in the next few weeks. Arsenal are also ahead of Barcelona in the race, although their London rivals are favourites at this stage.

Paranaense will look to secure the highest possible amount for Roque this summer, which will put Barcelona at a disadvantage to other clubs. However, they continue to back on the player’s desire to join them, with the saga set to roll on.