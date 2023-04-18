Analysis: Who is the 20-year-old Nigerian striker that Barcelona are watching?

It is well-documented that Barcelona want to bring in a young forward this summer, ideally with the prospect of replacing Robert Lewnandowski long-term. President Joan Laporta has admitted that they want a forward, but the problem is that Barcelona are not blessed with funds, and signing the best young attacking talent tends to require some money.

The one they had centred their attention on was Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque, but as Premier League interest grows in him, that deal looks increasingly unlikely too.

It has led Barcelona to look at potential alternatives. According to Sport, the Blaugrana now appear to be monitoring Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, but also 20-year-old Nigerian striker Gift Orban.

He has only been in Europe since 2022, after making the move from Bison to Stabaek in Norway. One season involving 16 goals in 22 games was enough for Gent to take a €3.3m risk on him this winter. It has paid dividends so far, with a remarkable return of 11 goals in 11 Belgian league games, and 5 goals in 5 Conference League games.

Included in those goals is the fastest ever European hat-trick, with Orban netting three times in the space of just 3 minutes and 25 seconds against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The young striker has impressed in two countries and several competitions, with The Athletic detailing that around 40 to 50 scouts being present to see his last game against West Ham. Their report by Thom Harris goes on to speak to Samuel Cardenas who scouted him from the Tippeligaen, with Cardenas highlighting his attitude, professionalism and iron desire to win.

In terms of style, Orban possesses a number of attributes that make him highly attractive to any side looking for a striker, chief among them pace and power. However his movement looks at a high level too in these early stages, which has been key to his excellent scoring run. The ability to find and create space in particular will be appealing to Barcelona. So far Orban has shown supreme confidence in order to use a variety of finishes that exhibit his talent.

Where Barcelona may run into to problems is that Orban already appears to be on the radar of numerous clubs, driving up his price tag. It would be a significant jump for Barcelona to go after a forward that made his debut in the Norwegian league last season, but so far Orban has continued to thrive regardless of the challenge put in front of him.