Analysis: Should Real Madrid splash out on Samuel Chukwueze this summer?

It could be a busy summer for Real Madrid, if rumours are anything to go by. Carlo Ancelotti may be on his way, having been heavily linked with taking over as head coach of the Brazilian national team.

On the player front, there could be significant incomings. Jude Bellingham is the club’s top target, and they will hope to beat off the likes of Manchester City to secure his signature. However, Real Madrid’s pursuit will be far from easy, although it has been reported that they could have found the key in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund.

Right back has been a problem for much of the season, with Dani Carvajal having struggled to reach the levels he has shown in recent seasons. A replacement could be pursued, with the latest rumoured target being Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Attacking reinforcements may also be targeted by Florentino Perez. A suitable backup to Karim Benzema could be signed, while they have been linked with Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze of late, following his sensational performance against them 10 days ago.

However, Fichajes have now reported that Real Madrid have doubts about Chukwueze, namely his previous injury issues. Having had to deal with similar problems for Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in recent years, Los Blancos do not want a repeat with the Nigerian.

Compared to those two, Chukwueze has time on his side. He is still only 23, and he will have a lot more years ahead of him in his career, whether that is at Real Madrid or not. Nevertheless, his injury issues will be a concern.

Right wing is an interesting position for Real Madrid. They have Rodrygo and Marco Asensio who play there regularly, while Federico Valverde has also filled in on occasion. However, Asensio may leave this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, while there have been calls for the other two to play in different positions.

Some Real Madrid fans will say that they need a right winger, should Rodrygo be moved to another position in the front three, or if he is used as a number 10. In that case, Chukwueze will fit the bill, but it is reported that he would cost €50m.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid choose to fork out that amount for someone that wouldn’t be a regular starter, especially when they already have sufficient cover at right wing. There’s no doubt that Chukwueze is a sensational talent, but his signing could be a questionable one.

If Asensio leaves, signing Chukwueze should be looked into, as he would be an excellent depth option, albeit an expensive one. However, if the 27-year-old stays, which looks likely at present, then signing Chukwueze would feel like a waste.

Ultimately, Chukwueze fits the signing policy that Real Madrid have adopted in recent seasons, but given the status that he would take if signed, spending €50m on him seems like a bit of a waste.