WATCH: Valencia fans stage spontaneous protest against club ownership following damaging defeat

Valencia fans have expressed their disgust with club ownership once again following a fresh disappointment in La Liga. ‘Tell them to go’ was the chant that rang out outside Mestalla on Sunday night following their 2-0 loss to Sevilla.

The final minutes of the Sevilla encounter turned toxic inside the stadium with the same chant ringing out, and a number of whistles and boos for their own side too. Despite it being late on a Sunday night (23:30), with many fans facing a sombre trip home, thousands of fans remained on the street outside of Mestalla to make their feelings heard.

After their 2-0 defeat to Sevilla last night, thousands of Valencia fans remained outside of Mestalla to protest their ownership, Meriton Holdings and Peter Lim. Valencia are three points adrift in the relegation zone with 9 games to go.pic.twitter.com/D9BvamxqeR — Football España (@footballespana_) April 17, 2023

It resulted in a powerful image, the latest in their battle with Peter Lim and Meriton Holdings. This protest was spontaneous, but ahead of the game Libertad VCF, a protest group, were also handing out balloons to children and other regalia sporting the ‘Lim out’ slogan.

Lim is widely regarded as responsible for the club’s decline from Champions League regular to relegation candidate, although La Liga President Javier Tebas has defended his tenure.