WATCH: Quique Sanchez Flores laughs at Xavi Hernandez complaint – ‘[Use] Aftersun, I don’t know’

Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores has laughed off complaints from Xavi Hernandez following their 0-0 draw with Barcelona on Sunday afternoon.

Following the match, Xavi had complained about the length of the grass and the fact the pitch was too dry for their liking, complaining that the ball did not run. Sanchez Flores had told the press that ‘every team uses the tools it has at their disposal’, while defending the state of the pitch too, referring to it as ‘beautiful grass’.

He was then quizzed about Xavi’s other comments about the time of the match, when the Barcelona coach said that ‘we are not accustomed to playing with this sun either’.

Sanchez Flores could not contain his laughter at the question.

“Nivea… [laughs]. Aftersun, I don’t know,” he responded.

Xavi already has a reputation in Spain for complaining about the state of the pitch whenever the result does not go in his favour, and he played into his caricature on Sunday. Given the performance from the Barcelona side, few will feel much sympathy for Xavi.