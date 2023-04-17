Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal nets brace and provides assist in stunning performance

Hopes in Barcelona about the next big thing to come out of the club are likely to be centred around Lamine Yamal, and the 15-year-old continues to impress. On his return from suspension at the weekend, he provided two goals and an assist for the under-19 side, as they beat their Real Mallorca counterparts.

Yamal has been singled out by Xavi Hernandez as the brightest talent in the academy, and already the club are moving quickly in order to tie him to Barcelona once he turns 16 in the summer.

On several occasions Xavi has called him up to train with the first team too, despite a disciplinary incident with Spain earlier in the season.

It is worth recalling that Yamal is playing against some players already four years older than him, showing that he is more than comfortable going against older age groups. It is his final step before he moves to playing senior football, either with the first-team or Barca Atletic.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lamine Yamal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News