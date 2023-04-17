WATCH: Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal nets brace and provides assist in stunning performance

Hopes in Barcelona about the next big thing to come out of the club are likely to be centred around Lamine Yamal, and the 15-year-old continues to impress. On his return from suspension at the weekend, he provided two goals and an assist for the under-19 side, as they beat their Real Mallorca counterparts.

Lamine Yamal’s goal for Juvenil A today. pic.twitter.com/GRFmzrLJJv — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) April 16, 2023

Yamal has been singled out by Xavi Hernandez as the brightest talent in the academy, and already the club are moving quickly in order to tie him to Barcelona once he turns 16 in the summer.

Lamine Yamal’s Golazo in the dying minutes of the game to win it. pic.twitter.com/KP4OLFUnOD — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) April 16, 2023

On several occasions Xavi has called him up to train with the first team too, despite a disciplinary incident with Spain earlier in the season.

Marc Guiu equalizer. Lamine Yamal with the assist. 2 goals and 1 assist for Lamine… Crazy talent! pic.twitter.com/dzar0UAjYf — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) April 16, 2023

It is worth recalling that Yamal is playing against some players already four years older than him, showing that he is more than comfortable going against older age groups. It is his final step before he moves to playing senior football, either with the first-team or Barca Atletic.