Valencia spokesperson to be fined over referee comments

Valencia spokesperson Javier Solis is facing punishment for his post-match interview after Valencia were beaten by Sevilla on Sunday night.

Solis spoke live on TV about three controversial decisions that went against Los Che on all three occasions, despite the intervention of VAR. He described the entire debacle as ‘smelling bad’, while also referring to it as a robbery in slow-motion’ in an incredible rant.

As his captain Jose Gaya can attest, post-match interviews criticising referee. Solis will be sanctioned by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who have opened a case into the matter.

However it looks as if the punishment will be less harsh than that of Gaya, with Solis set to receive a minor fine for his infractions, as per MD.

There has been plenty of controversy about the sanctions for those talking about referees of late, with the player’s union supposedly ready to ask the RFEF to drop it as an avenue of punishment for the coming season.