Tottenham to rival Chelsea for Luis Enrique

Chelsea looks set for a Premier League battle for Luis Enrique this summer, with Tottenham also interested in the Asturian.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new manager, following the sacking of Graham Potter this month, with the club bringing Frank Lampard back on a caretaker basis.

Lampard is not expected to stay on after June with club owner Todd Boehly looking to secure an established name to lead his project.

However, rivals Tottenham are also in the market for a new head coach, following their decision to fire Italian manager Antonio Conte.

Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are the two names primarily linked with both jobs, and the pair are tipped to end up in London next season, but their final destination is unknown.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, Spurs are willing to challenge Chelsea’s offer to Enrique, with the former Spain chief rumoured to be frustrated by a lack of urgency from Stamford Bridge.