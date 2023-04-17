Top Sporting Director target confirms offer from Real Betis

Real Betis have been without a Sporting Director since Antonio Cordon left his position in February, citing personal reasons. However one clear target has emerged from the pack for Los Verdiblancos.

Ramon Planes, formerly of Barcelona, appears to be the top target, having been responsible for bringing in Pedri and Ronald Araujo. He was most recently a Sporting Director at Getafe, but left in mid-March.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Planes revealed he had an offer from Real Betis to replace Cordon, but nothing was final yet.

“The one from Betis is the most public, there are some others, the most serious one. It’s a good club, a good project, we’ll have to see how it ends.”

It was then put to him that the headline would be that he was not going to Betis.

“The thing is I was nearly there seven years ago, everything was done, and then at the last minute it didn’t happen. That’s how football is.”

It looks likely that Planes will end up at Betis this summer, but is unwilling to commit to Los Verdiblancos. By the sounds of it he is waiting until the deal is settled before he precipitates. Both Cordon and Planes are regarded two of the most well-respected figures in scouting in Spain.