“They’re not going to choose how they want it” – David Soria responds to Xavi Hernandez over pitch

Barcelona failed to to return to Catalonia with three points on Sunday evening, having secured a 0-0 draw with Getafe. There was plenty of soul-searching in Can Barca thereafter, but Getafe have met Xavi Hernandez’s claims that they were slowed by the conditions with a strong response.

Xavi complained at one point that Barcelona were more used to playing at night and not under the hot afternoon sun, an idea that Quique Sanchez Flores laughed at.

Meanwhile goalkeeper David Soria had little time for Xavi’s complaints over the pitch either, the Catalan claiming that the grass was too long, dry, and slowded the game down.

“We put the grass the way we want, they put it the way they want,” he told Cadena SER.

“I don’t think it’s any excuse, they’re not going to choose how it should be. I don’t think they said it as an excuse, it will be like one more piece of information.”

Soria also commented on the upturn for Getafe, who are looking solid at home once more as they try to move away from the drop zone.

“We knew that the objective is at home, adding three out of three or one point is important. We had to make a leap in quality there, we weren’t gaining enough points this year. I think that in the last five games we have changed. We’re happy about the point.”

Getafe now sit 15th, having won three of their last four at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. They now have a four-point gap to Valencia and Espanyol in the bottom three too.