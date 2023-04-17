Real Madrid star Eder Militao sets world best target

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has issued a confident personal message ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad have arrived in London ahead of facing the Premier League giants in quarter final second leg action tomorrow.

Los Blancos eased to a 2-0 win over Frank Lampard’s side in the first leg last week and they are strongly tipped to power on in their European title defence.

Militao has remained as a crucial figure in Ancelotti’s plans, since the Italian’s return to Madrid last summer, with just eight league games missed in almost two seasons.

In the Champions League, Militao played in 12 of Real Madrid’s 13 games, on route to lifting the famous trophy in Paris, and he has matched that with seven in nine Champions League matches in 2022/23.

The Brazilian has risen to the challenge of becoming a lynchpin in Ancelotti’s back line as an indispensable member of the starting XI.

“I believe I’m on my way to becoming the best central defender in the world”, as per reports from Marca.

“When I arrived, it was difficult time of the great players already here. But now I’m doing very well.”