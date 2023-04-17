‘Perfect for Spanish football’ – Fabrizio Romano reveals Ligue 1 star is keen on La Liga move

Canada and Lille star Jonathan David has been in fine form this season in Ligue 1, equalling Kylian Mbappe at the top of the goalscoring charts. Likely to be on the move this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that he would be keen on a move to La Liga.

David has 22 goals and 4 assists in 33 appearances this season for Lille, 20 of which came in the French league. Despite the fact Lille are in 5th and have scored 17 goals fewer than Paris Saint-Germain, David is going stride for stride with Mbappe. His goals are over a third of Lille’s goals in Ligue 1 too (56).

Writing in his exclusive Substack column, Romano explained that RB Leipzig are hot in pursuit.

“I said about Leipzig but I’m sure there willl be more clubs in the race in the next weeks and months. I’m told he’d love La Liga or Premier League as destinations. I think he’s perfect for Spanish football.”

Presumably it would take significant funds to extract David, which limits the chances of him arriving in La Liga. Theoretically, only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid would be in a position to do so, and even the latter two seem unlikely to extend themselves for a player that isn’t going to be their main star this summer.