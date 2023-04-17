Manchester City to compete with Manchester United for €40m La Liga starlet

Manchester City are the latest team to be linked strongly with a move for Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga. In his breakout season, Veiga has 9 goals and 4 assists to his name in just 21 starts.

Earlier in the season Celta President Carlos Mourino admitted that they were powerless stop his sale this summer, with the 20-year-old available for €40m. He has been linked strongly with a number of Premier League sides including Arsenal and Newcastle United, while Relevo say that Manchester United have been following him for months too.

Yet they go on to say that the latest team to take an interest are Manchester City, who will go after Veiga this summer. Money is unlikely to be an issue for them, and they have already let Veiga know about the interest. Pep Guardiola is thought to be crucial in convincing him, and the former Barcelona manager has told him that he will have a significant role if he does join City. The potential loss of Ilkay Gundogan and the advancing years of Kevin de Bruyne mean they are after a long-term option for their midfield.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Veiga, as a potentail alternative to Jude Bellingham should that deal fall through. Yet the most recent reports say they are not willing to meet his release clause.

Veiga does not appear to be an out and out replacement for de Bruyne stylistically, but perhaps he could operate in similar positions on the pitch. It appears he will have several options for his future next season, with a move seemingly on the horizon.