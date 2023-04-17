Manchester City will not block Aymeric Laporte exit

Manchester City are prepared to sell La Roja international Aymeric Laporte in 2023.

Laporte has found his game time reduced in the last 12 months with Pep Guardiola opting for John Stones and Ruben Dias as his starting centre backs.

The 28-year-old’s stock remains very high, and he is open to a move away, to revive his career, before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Paris-Saint Germain are rumoured to be tracking him as an option, if Sergio Ramos moves on when his contract expires in June.

The versatile defender has also been linked with a return to Spain, with Barcelona and former club Athletic Club linked with moves, despite City’s likely £40m asking price.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, City are prepared to offload Laporte to free up a defensive spot in their squad, and they will listen to offers.

Guardiola has opted for a similar stance over previous sales, if players no longer fit into his plans.