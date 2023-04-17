La Liga midfielder complains of handball inconsistencies on Twitter – ‘I wouldn’t know how to answer’

Rayo Vallecano midfielder Oscar Valentin has joined in with criticism of La Liga refereeing after what many felt was a remarkable series of decisions during Valencia’s 2-0 defeat to Sevilla on Sunday night.

Mestalla was of course most vocal about these decisions which they felt went the other way. Valencia Director General Javier Solis took to television to unleash a scathing rant on the matter, calling it a robbery in slow motion.

A slightly more neutral viewpoint, Rayo star Valentin tweeted shortly after the incident.

“If you ask us right now when it’s a handball and when it’s not, I personally wouldn’t know how to answer.”

Si nos preguntan ahora mismo cuando es mano y cuando no, yo personalmente no sabría que contestar 🤯 — Óscar Valentín (@OscarValentin94) April 16, 2023

It is of course hugely problematic if the players do not understand the rules, but not for lack of trying. While every refereeing decision is subject to inconsistency and human error, there is a feeling that similar incidents are interpreted differently.

That decision was one of several Los Che were aggrieved by, but now sit htree points off safety, a small gap opening up to Almeria in 17th. The club find themselves in dire straits, with the fans calling on owner Peter Lim to leave the club.