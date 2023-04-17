Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid are Champions League kings

Chelsea goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalga was firm in his praise of Champions League opponents Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side head to Stamford Bridge in quarter final second leg action tomorrow with the defending champions holding a crucial advantage.

Los Blancos stormed to a 2-0 win over Frank Lampard’s team in Madrid last week and they in a strong position to maintain their European defence.

The experience of Ancelotti’s team has been crucial in the last two campaigns, with a series of sensational fightbacks in 2022, before edging out Liverpool in the final.

With 14 titles, across the European Cup and Champions League era, Real Madrid have double the amount of titles than second place AC Milan.

Spanish star Kepa is set to remain in goal for Lampard’s hosts and the 28-year-old is under no illusions over the incoming challenge.

“In this competition, Real Madrid is king. We cannot be surprised by them, because everything is known about their history”, as per reports from Marca.

“We weren’t forceful enough in either box in the first leg and that has to change in the next game.”

This is third successive Champions League knockout campaign where the two teams have met, with Chelsea squeezing through in 2021, and Ancelotti sealing revenge last season, with this fixture deciding the eventual winners in both years.