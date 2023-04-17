Frank Lampard dismisses Chelsea crisis talk ahead of Real Madrid tie

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has rejected talks of the club being in crisis this month.

The Premier League giants are enduring a difficult campaign across all competitions, as they battle for a top half finish on the domestic front, and face potential Champions League elimination.

Real Madrid secured a routine 2-0 win over Lampard’s side in their Champions League quarter final first leg and the Blues need a minor miracle in tomorrow’s return fixture.

Despite the ongoing upheaval, with Thomas Tuchel’s replacement Graham Potter sacked earlier this month, interim boss Lampard remains confident the club can revive themselves in the run-in.

“We are not where we want to be. That’s clear.

“But I think the word ‘broken’ is a bit much.

“The league position is a reality, and we are 2-0 down in this game. We have to work against that.”

Lampard is yet to pick up a point since stepping in for Potter, with successive Premier League defeats, either side of the loss in Madrid.

Chelsea are currently 17 points adrift of a top four finish, and defeat to Real Madrid would effectively mean the end of their campaign, with seven league games left to play.