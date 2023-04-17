Former Technical Secretary on Ilaix Moriba departure – ‘It was an erroneous decision to leave Barcelona’

Former Barcelona Technical Secretary Ramon Planes has declared that Ilaix Moriba made the wrong choice leaving Barcelona. The 20-year-old departed the Blaugrana for RB Leipzig two summers ago for €15m, but things have not gone as planned.

Moriba left the club in search of a better contract at the time, and found one but failed to settle in the Bundesliga. Heading to Valencia on loan last season in the winter window, he was used often by Jose Bordalas. This season he returned to Los Che, but has been unable to lock down a place under Gennaro Gattuso or Ruben Baraja.

Planes has told Cadena SER that he made the wrong decision heading to Leipzig.

“It has happened and it will happen, there are people who make the wrong decision.”

“We see where he is, it was an erroneous decision,” Planes continued.

He would go on to say that the Barcelona have always used players like Moriba.

“He was different, he was able to play in the La Masia way but he had that physique. At Barca there has always been players like that, players with muscle and physique that allow the ‘gamers’ to play, like [Seydou] Keita.”

It should be said that Keita was an excellent technical footballer too, who did not look out of place when replacing Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

Planes, most recently Sporting Director at Getafe, would go on to explain how he signed three of Barcelona’s more promising youngsters. He is well-respected in Spain and has talked openly about heading to Real Betis in the near future.,