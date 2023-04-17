Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona’s ‘priority’ midfield transfer target

Barcelona will prioritise a summer transfer move for Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

The German international is on La Blaugrana’s ongoing radar as they look for midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Gundogan’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in June, despite his role as leader of the Premier League champions, with Barcelona reaching out to his representatives over a possible move.

However, his agent, and uncle, Ilhan, has confirmed no deal has been agreed, with the season run-in the focus for the midfielder.

The situation is expected to evolve in the coming months, and Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside, as part of his exclusive Substack column, that Barcelona are ready to battle for the 32-year-old.

“Barcelona want him for sure and it’s something they discussed in 2022, but the player has not made any decision yet”, he said.

“Gundogan wants to focus on the final crucial games with City, dreaming of the Champions League, then he will communicate his decision to City.

“Barca want him as priority target.”

Gundogan has been a huge asset for City, since his arrival at the club in 2016, with 293 appearances in all competitions at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Borussia Dortmund playmaker has won four Premier League titles in Manchester, and he could be tempted to leave, if they win the Champions League in June.