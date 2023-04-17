Eduardo Camavinga’s agent rejects Real Madrid exit rumours

Eduardo Camavinga has no intention to leave Real Madrid this summer.

French international Camavinga was rumoured to be unsettled in Madrid due to a lack of certainty of his first team role under Carlo Ancelotti.

The 20-year-old was initially used as a rotating option in midfield by Ancelotti before being drafted in as emergency cover at left back following Ferland Mendy’s injury.

That lack of clarity over a regular midfield slot hinted at a possible move away from Madrid ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, despite the speculation over his plans, Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has dismissed any chance of his client pushing for a transfer.

“He wants to be at Real Madrid for his entire life. There are no problems with Madrid, we will sit down, and I’m sure we will reach an agreement”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

Camavinga’s current deal in the Spanish capital expires in 2026, but the club are willing to extend that by a further two years, and include a €1bn release clause.

Real Madrid’s relationship with Barnett has improved significantly in the last 12 months with the experienced agent previously representing Gareth Bale in Madrid.