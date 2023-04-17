Dani Alves changes testimony in sexual assault case for fifth time to ‘consensual relationship’

Warning: The following contains details of sexual assault.

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves has changed his testimony for a fifth time in his ongoing sexual assault case, admitting that he lied in an earlier statement.

According to MD, Alves appeared before a judge on Monday morning in Barcelona to rectify his version of events. He had previously denied all knowledge of the victim in question in order to protect his relationship with Joana Sanz, whom he is now separated from.

He then admitted to oral sex, and now has admitted to penetrative sex, but maintains that it was consensual.

The incident took place in the bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub on the 30th of December. Alves is in preventative prison as a flight risk, and will remain so until his trial is completed. He initially handed himself into the police, defending his innocence.

The trial process could take around 1-2 years, as Alves awaits a trial date.