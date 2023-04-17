Caso Negreira: Joan Laporta sees no ethical conflict with paying Vice-President of Referees Committee

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has maintained that there was no conflict of interests in El Caso Negreira. The club paid over €7m to companies owned by Enriquez Negreira, Vice-President of the Referees Committee, over the course of 17 years, but Laporta claims that any suggestion that it was to influence referees is a false hypothesis.

The Barcelona President denied any wrongdoing on the club’s part, claiming that Barcelona were the victim of a campaign to destabilise the club, and singling out Real Madrid for particular criticism.

Laporta was asked why it did not seem to be a conflict of interests when he found out about Enriquez Negreira’s work.

“These days businesses have compliance departments and it would be passed to them to ensure that there was no conflict of interests. At the time, when we inherited the reports, we decided the services were useful and decided to maintain them, quality reports done by qualified people.”

“What you have to remember is that before we had so much technology, we needed people to do this.”

The reality apparently is that he did not question it, and relies on the compliance department to do so for him.

“What gives us confidence is that we have allowed the compliance department to carry out their work. We have strengthened the compliance department,” he had said originally.

His original defence was very much based on the idea that Barcelona had done nothing wrong, even withdrawing the accusations of corruption.

“Barcelona have contracted out technical and refereeing consultancy, which in of itself is not an issue. This is something many big clubs do and is important.”

“We made these payments with invoices, bank payments and for specific activities.”

While Laporta can defend his case against the accusations of corruption, there is perhaps a conversation to be had amongst members at Barcelona. Many may be asking whether they might look for a Presidential candidate that does qualify that as an ethical issue.