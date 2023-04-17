Brazil line up Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Brazil are rumoured to be drawing up a Plan B list to Carlo Ancelotti.

The Samba Boys are on their hunt for a new head coach, following the post World Cup exit of long serving boss Tite, with Ancelotti tipped as the favourite to take over.

The Brazilian FA have openly admitted their interest in bringing the veteran Italian to South America with Ancelotti stating he is flattered by the interest.

Ancelotti’s current deal at Real Madrid expires in 2024, and the 63-year-old has changed tact in recent weeks, by indicating his intention to see out the entirety of the deal.

His future is still likely to be dictated by Real Madrid defending their Champions League title but Brazil are preparing to look elsewhere.

According to reports from Globe Esporte, Jorge Jesus is the next option for Brazil, with the well travelled coach set to leave Fenerbahce at the end of the season.