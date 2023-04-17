Barcelona veteran to miss large chunk of remaining games after thigh muscle tear

Barcelona will be without one of their most experienced custodians for the La Liga run-in, as Sergi Roberto was diagnosed with a thigh muscle tear.

The 31-year-old has been ruled out for five to six weeks according to multiple sources, including Sport. Roberto came off in the 18th minute against Getafe, and was replaced by Eric Garcia in a match Barcelona went on to draw 0-0.

Roberto continues to be dogged by fitness issues, although he has at least made it through large chunks of the season without breaking down. Now though he will miss fixtures against Atletico Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, Osasuna, Espanyol, Real Sociedad and possibly Real Valladolid. He would return for the final games of the season against Real Mallorca and Celta Vigo.

The Blaugrana will hope to have La Liga wrapped up by that point, but given their recent form, there is no certainty over that either. At the very least, Xavi Hernandez did receive some much needed good news regarding Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.