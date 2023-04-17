Barcelona on worst offensive run in 15 years as title charge falters in La Liga

Barcelona’s offensive struggles in 2023 have been well-documented, but the issues are reaching an impasse, with the Blaugrana unable to secure results currently.

Their three games without a goal – 0-4 vs Real Madrid, 0-0 vs Girona, 0-0 vs Getafe – is the first time they have gone three games without a goal since Frank Rijkaard in 2008, when the run was extended to four matches, two of which were Champions League semi-finals against Manchester United.

MD also point out that their 53 goals through 29 matchdays is their worst total since 2003-04, when they only had 48. Should their goalscoring struggles continue, it threatens to reignite the title race.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed things will improve when they get key players back from injury, the hope being that Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele will be back ahead of Atletico Madrid next weekend

While every team is reliant on their players, the drop off in creativity is so dramatic that it must be a concern for all at Barcelona.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images