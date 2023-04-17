Barcelona given major fitness boost as star trio return to training ahead of Atletico Madrid

All attention was focused on Joan Laporta on Monday morning in Barcelona, but back on the football pitch, Xavi Hernandez did receive some good news. Three of their injured stars were back in training and completed part of the session with the group.

Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele were all back in training with the group, as per Sport. That news was confirmed by Diario AS, who were also able to provide further insight into their state of recovery.

According to their information, Pedri and de Jong are set to be back for the Atletico Madrid tie. There is potential for them to start too.

Dembele looks as if it will be a different case too. The French winger is a serious doubt for their match next Sunday, but it is at least promising he has returned to training, a little under three months after his initial injury.

Barcelona have been crying out for their creativity in recent matches, as has been illustrated by their worst offensive run in 15 years. Pedri and de Jong at the very least would give them a little more inventiveness against an in-form Atletico Madrid.