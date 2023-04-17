Analysis Rayo Vallecano-Osasuna: Thank you for the music

On Friday night, Copa del Rey finalists Osasuna travelled to Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano in what could have been billed as a crucial match for European qualification next season, but the reality is, this threatened to be a somewhat tepid affair. Rayo had not won in eight games and their slide was looking in equal measures frustrating and interminable. Osasuna have had the euphoria of their progress to the Copa del Rey final, but they themselves have managed just two goals and one win against Elche in La Liga since the start of March. They started in 8th and 9th, with neither necessarily needing a result. Yet if there was one game this season that the attendees might have used to explain to their friends (or indoctrinate their family) why their team stirs their emotions, it might have been this one.

The game started off with a back and forth rhythm; both happy to bypass midfield when the opportunity presented itself, and at times when it did not. It helped the atmosphere at a sold-out Vallecas that their team were on top, but neither were they cutting through the Osasuna defence. In fact, the breakthrough was as clunky and accidental as it could have been. A scuffed Isi Palazon effort turned into a good pass for Oscar Trejo, and a good Aridane tackle turned into a disastrous own goal. Vallecas celebrated on delay as the ball trickled, painstakingly for the visitors, over the line, the home crowd coming to terms with the absurd manner in which the goal had occurred.

If the first goal clunked and bobbled in, the second, just three minutes later and two before the break, was a moment of perfect musicality from Isi. A bouncing Nacho Vidal clearance fell to the bald genius just inside the box, but would not come down. It arced towards him, the anticipation reached a crescendo, and Isi hit the high note with absolute perfection, producing an almost gymnastic strike. Angling his body sideways, Isi swiped with his left, catching it almost at head-height, and powered the ball into the corner before Aitor Fernandez moved.

⚽⚡ Golazo de Isi Palazón. El murciano está de dulce y Vallecas lo agradece, el EuroRayo aprieta la lucha por la séptima plaza. #LaLiga #RayoOsasuna 2-1 | FTpic.twitter.com/AqrcwaoqIe — La Trinchera (@LaTrinchera__) April 15, 2023

Isi Palazón produces the SPECTACULAR on the swivel! 😱 A quickfire double puts Rayo in command at Vallecas! ⚪🔴 pic.twitter.com/oko0sKYyzy — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 14, 2023

Isi Palazón has just about everything in the locker 🥵 Rayo’s wizard scored a stunning volley in their win over Osasuna. 12 goal involvements this season. Twice as many as he managed last season.#LaLiga #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/nOIZ5K0PaH — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) April 14, 2023

There was still an element of disbelief, but that was reserved for the aftermath as Vallecas erupted immediately this time. “It’s one of those that usually ends up on Calle Albufera [the street behind the stand],” Isi said after to Onda Cero. Ivan Balliu followed Isi to the corner, one arm celebrating, the other on his head. It earned Isi several choruses of ‘Isi Seleccion’ [Isi for the national team].

Osasuna looked just as impressed with Rayo as the crowd did, unable to make headway towards Stole Dimitrievski’s goal. Ez Abde and Kike Barja were well marshalled by Balliu and the irrepressible Fran Garcia. Only when Moi Gomez came on were they able to change key.

On the whole Osasuna were still short of timing and incision, but whenever Gomez got on the ball the feel of the game changed. Appearing all over the pitch and receiving from the defence, Los Rojillo moved to his beat, each player adding just two touches, every movement making a little more sense.

While he was on to conduct those moves, there was only ever one player going to provide the flourish. Picking up the ball inside right, Gomez glided past his marker like a soft breeze before moving the ball onto his left. Unsuspecting, it was then cannoned into the apex of the top corner of the net. After the initial noise from the Osasuna fans, a smattering of applause broke out from the rest of the stadium, clapping in spite of themselves.

🚀 ¡Moi Gómez sacando su lanzamisiles! 🚨pic.twitter.com/faqSDpr5EV — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 17, 2023

What a hit that is! 🚀 Moi Gómez's rising strike finds the top corner and Osasuna are back in it 👀 pic.twitter.com/GIgOFUpf1b — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 14, 2023

As the match moved towards its end, Gomez ushered his teammates into advantageous situations, but they were unable to fashion chances out of it. The attacks grew more desperate, the noise grew and grew with them. Rayo hit on the break on a couple of occasions, but the home support were content with repellance. The roars were increasingly thunderous, and for the final ten minutes, large chunks of the stadium rose to their feet to sing their heroes home to a first win in nine games. Only the sound after the final whistle eclipsed those of the final clearances. Osasuna were applauded off, Rayo were given a final serenade for which the majority stayed put – there was a show of gratitude to the entertainers.

Some hour-and-a-half after the game, two groups of opposing fans stood a little way apart on a metro platform. No doubt emboldened by Spain’s favourite social lubricant, it didn’t take long for both sets to start taking it in turns to come up with their favourite musical numbers.

This continued on the train itself, from one end of the carriage to the other. There was no tension though, more sideways grins at each other. By the time the carriage rocked up to the centre of Madrid, the sing-off had become an impassioned duet, each set of fans now taking it in turn to belt out the other’s classics. Rayo fans even tried out Osasuna’s new hit, ‘A Sevilla, oe’ [to Sevilla, oe] in homage to their upcoming Copa del Rey final trip, while their Navarran counterparts also told the fascists that they were not welcome in Vallecas.

What could have been a tepid Friday evening was a raucous Friday night. No doubt Osasuna fans would quibble over the result, but it was everything you could wish to show someone who wasn’t aware of football’s numerous and engaging charms.