Xavi Hernandez hoping to keep excellent La Liga statistic going against Getafe

Since returning to Barcelona in November 2021, albeit in a managerial capacity, Xavi Hernandez has impressed the club’s fans and hierarchy.

The culmination of that is expected to be this season’s La Liga, which would be Barcelona’s first in four years. In his first full season, Xavi has masterminded an almost unstoppable side in domestic matters.

Barcelona’s foray towards the La Liga title continues on Sunday afternoon when they take on Getafe. A victory would reinstate their 13 point lead of the top of the table, while avoiding defeat would continue Xavi’s impressive form away from home since returning to Catalonia.

As per MD, the trip to Getafe will be Xavi’s 29th away match as Barcelona head coach. In the previous 28, he has lost just twice (both this season, vs Real Madrid and Almeria), while winning 21 and drawing five.

Barcelona will hope that Xavi can lead them back among Europe’s elite over the next few seasons, although his record in European competition has flattered to deceive so far.