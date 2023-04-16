WATCH: Mateu Alemany allays fears over Gavi’s Barcelona future amid Chelsea interest

Gavi’s future at Barcelona has been the cause of much speculation this week, with Chelsea having reportedly registered an interest in signing the teenager this summer.

His contract situation has caused trouble, with his previous first team status having been annulled last month, meaning that if his new contract is not registered with La Liga by the end of June, he could leave as a free agent.

However, Barcelona do not expect that to be the case, and speaking to DAZN ahead of Sunday’s match against Getafe, Director of Football Mateu Alemany has calmed fears that Gavi could depart this summer.

“Gavi renewed in his day for four seasons, he is fulfilling the first and he has three more seasons with us. He will fulfil them for sure.

“We are convinced not only that he will fulfil them, but by what he thinks, what our fans want and what we want him, he will finish his career at Barcelona. For sure, we will register him. There will be no problem.”

The news will no doubt calm the worries of Barcelona fans, who desperately do not want Gavi to depart the club this summer. They will hope, like Alemany says, that he will be in Catalonia for many years to come.