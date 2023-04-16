WATCH: Joan Laporta takes aim at Real Madrid over El Caso Negreira allegations

On Monday, Barcelona will hold a press conference to give their version of events in El Caso Negreira, two months after revelations first broke surrounding their alleged involvement with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee.

Before that, Joan Laporta spoke to Barcelona’s supporters club in Madrid on Sunday, ahead of the match against Getafe, in which he addressed the matter, and once again affirmed the club’s innocence.

During his speech, Laporta also took aim at Real Madrid, who announced their intention to be involved in the court’s proceedings into the matter last month. He believes that their El Clasico rivals are “a club that have historically been very favoured in the arbitration issue”.

Laporta critica en otro momento que se persone en el Caso Negreira “ un club históricamente muy favorecido en el tema arbitral . Es un sinsentido“ sobre el Real Madrid . pic.twitter.com/Eon8fIYV19 — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) April 16, 2023

Off-field relations between Barcelona and Real Madrid have soured as a result of the latter’s intentions, and Laporta’s admissions are unlikely to heal their relationship any time soon.

The investigation from the Prosecutor’s Office remains ongoing, but Barcelona are confident of avoiding any sanctions, having maintained their innocence of any wrongdoing throughout.