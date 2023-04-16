“They have nothing” – Joan Laporta speaks on El Caso Negreira ahead of Monday’s press conference

El Caso Negreira has dominated the airwaves in Spanish football for much of the last two months, ever since revelations first broke about Barcelona’s alleged relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee.

Barcelona have been quiet on the issue, largely as a result of conducting their own investigation into discovering their version of events. There has been uproar because of this, largely from La Liga President Javier Tebas.

However, it was confirmed earlier this week that Barcelona will hold a press conference on Monday morning, where President Joan Laporta will discuss El Caso Negreira.

Ahead of that, Laporta has spoken to Barcelona’s supporters club in Madrid, where he again maintained the club’s innocence over the matter, as per Sport.

“They have nothing because there is nothing. What they have done is magnify a situation that one of the people, who was linked to these companies, was a former arbitrator and a former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees. (Negreira) had no ability to alter the results of any match, because he did not appoint the referees.”

Laporta gave the speech ahead of Sunday’s match against Getafe, for which he has travelled up to support Xavi Hernandez and his first team squad.

Barcelona continue to be investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office over El Caso Negreira, although there is an expectation among club officials that they should escape any punishment, as Laporta has eluded to.