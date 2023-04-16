Rodrygo Goes’ worrying scoring woes continue after another blank against Cadiz

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga on Saturday evening, recording a 2-0 victory over Cadiz, which gave them ample preparation for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea.

Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio got the goals for Real Madrid, but it was Rodrygo that was the star of the show for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Playing on the left of the front three, in the absence of Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian had an very good game in Andalusia.

However, his struggles in front of goal continued. He missed three big chances against Cadiz, which pushed his xG for the season down to -5.1. As per Relevo, this is the worst among all players in Europe’s top five leagues.

The blank against Cadiz also extended Rodrygo’s goalless streak away from home in La Liga. He has not scored a league goal away from the Santiago Bernabeu since the 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, back in September.

Rodrygo offers so much more than goals for Real Madrid, although his scoring woes will be a concern, as Los Blancos enter a crucial period of their season.