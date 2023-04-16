Real Madrid’s key stars for Chelsea clash

Real Madrid have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Champions League trip to Chelsea.

Los Blancos eased to a 2-0 quarter final first leg win over the Premier League side ahead of the return clash at Stamford Bridge on April 18.

Carlo Ancelotti has already confirmed captain Karim Benzema will be fit to start the match with the rest of his squad coming through the 2-0 La Liga win over Cadiz.

Ancelotti rested a host of key players in Andalucia with the Italian stating Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior were omitted from the squad as a precaution.

As per reports from Marca, both players joined a full panel in training today, with French international Ferland Mendy the only absentee.

Ancelotti could stick with an unchanged starting XI from the first leg with Kroos and Vini Jr set to start against Frank Lampard’s hosts.

If Real Madrid secure a semi final spot, Ancelotti will continue to rest players in league action, with their La Liga title defence effectively over.