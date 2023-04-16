Predicted XIs Getafe-Barcelona: Xavi Hernandez deliberating over system change for La Liga leaders

Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Cadiz on Saturday evening cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of the La Liga table to 10 points. Xavi Hernandez’s side will be looking to re-instate their 13 point buffer when they take on Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

Now in the final stretch of the season, Barcelona’s mind will be on securing their first league title since 2019 as soon as possible. Xavi stating on Saturday that he is not leaving anything to chance, as he seeks winning La Liga in his first full season in charge.

Sport expect Xavi to stick with the 4-3-3 used against Girona last Monday, with an unchanged starting line-up. That would mean that Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati all keep their places.

However, Marca believe that Xavi will switch to his four midfielder system against Getafe, with Franck Kessie starting ahead of Fati, while they also expect Marcos Alonso to come in for Garcia.

Getafe have won their last three matches on home soil, and they will harbour hopes of making it four. Enes Unal has been the main source of goals for the home side, and Quique Sanchez Flores will require the Turkish striker to be on it as they look to cause a shock.

Xavi will require ruthlessness from his squad in the final 10 matches of this season, with Barcelona desperate to wrap up the La Liga title as soon as possible.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images