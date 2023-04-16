La Liga Wrap: Valencia’s relegation fears extended by Sevilla loss

Valencia’s La Liga relegation picture continues to look bleak as they lost 2-0 at home to Sevilla.

Los Che end the weekend three points adrift of top-flight safety, with nine games left to play in 2022/23, after just one league win in their last six matches.

Sevilla enjoyed a dominant night at the Estadio Mestalla as defender Loic Bade eventually prodded them in front after the restart.

Loïc Badé scores a huge goal for Sevilla to strike first against Valencia! ⚪🔴 Should it have stood, though? 👀#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/3sQ5UXm3Ks — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023

Suso’s composed finish wrapped up the victory for the improving visitors, with Valencia’s luck completely out, as they saw VAR reject two penalty calls, before Iliaix Moriba’s red card.

That might do it! 👌 Suso scores Sevilla's second of the match and what a big one it could be ⚪🔴 Valencia's woes continue!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/DzgXe8AUMX — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023

Rock bottom Elche slipped closer to the drop, elsewhere in Sunday’s La Liga action, as goals either side of the break, from Valentin Castellanos and Oriol Romeu sealed a 2-0 home win for Girona.

Girona with the opener! 🔴⚪ Taty Castellanos gets on the end of a cross and heads in for the hosts ⚽#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ECVFlOmKPb — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023

Oriol Romeu with a rare goal! 👏 The Girona player scores from outside the box to give his side a two-goal lead 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/2bKw4ILRBh — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023

Valencia make the short trip to Elche next weekend as they aim to haul themselves out of the bottom three this month.

