Elche Sevilla

La Liga Wrap: Valencia’s relegation fears extended by Sevilla loss

Valencia’s La Liga relegation picture continues to look bleak as they lost 2-0 at home to Sevilla.

Los Che end the weekend three points adrift of top-flight safety, with nine games left to play in 2022/23, after just one league win in their last six matches.

Sevilla enjoyed a dominant night at the Estadio Mestalla as defender Loic Bade eventually prodded them in front after the restart.

Suso’s composed finish wrapped up the victory for the improving visitors, with Valencia’s luck completely out, as they saw VAR reject two penalty calls, before Iliaix Moriba’s red card.

Rock bottom Elche slipped closer to the drop, elsewhere in Sunday’s La Liga action, as goals either side of the break, from Valentin Castellanos and Oriol Romeu sealed a 2-0 home win for Girona.

Valencia make the short trip to Elche next weekend as they aim to haul themselves out of the bottom three this month.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ilaix Moriba Loic Bade Oriol Romeu Suso Valentin Castellanos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News