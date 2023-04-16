“I hope we saved them for Tuesday” – Thibaut Courtois laments Real Madrid’s shooting in Cadiz victory

Real Madrid struggles for a long period to break the deadlock against Cadiz on Saturday evening, but thankfully for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they did so, on the way to a 2-0 victory.

However, it could have been so much easier, with several big chances missed by the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde. Cadiz goalkeeper was also inspired form, which didn’t help Los Blancos.

Speaking after the victory in Andalusia, Thibaut Courtois was unimpressed by Real Madrid’s shooting efforts against Cadiz, and he hoped for better in the games to come, as per Sport.

“We played a good game. Until the first goal we made many chances, but David Gil played a good game. They had the chance to hold out for a draw, but we controlled the game. We were able to score more goals, but I hope we saved them for Tuesday.

“We lacked a bit of concentration or desire to score the goal, but it is also the merit of their goalkeeper.”

It is a testament to Real Madrid that they can still find ways to win, even when they aren’t on their game in an attacking sense. They will hope to carry that on in the coming weeks, as they enter a crucial period of the season.