Barcelona in line to net further transfer windfall this summer

Barcelona’s financial problems are well documented, and will likely affect their ability to do transfers in this summer’s window. Instead, club officials will target generating funds from player sales and wage reductions.

Every little helps in Barcelona’s case, and they have accumulated funds in recent weeks as a result of various clauses. They received €500k from Lecce as part of the loan agreement for Samuel Umtiti, while they have also netted €7m as a result of Sporting CP triggering Francisco Trincao’s mandatory buy option.

They could be in line for another payday this summer, with Sport reporting that Ferran Jutgla could be in line for a move to Benfica. The young forward left Barcelona last summer in favour of a move to Club Brugge, but they did retain a 10% sell-on clause.

Jutgla could head to the Portuguese giants as a replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. Brugge paid €5m for Jutgla last summer, and they would hope to sell him on for at least double.

This would net Barcelona another €1m at least, as they look to improve their financial situation over the coming seasons, with the hope of getting back to full capacity soon.